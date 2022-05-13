Clock Inc. celebrates new Rock Island location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Clock, Inc. recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new, larger location at 4102 46th Avenue, Rock Island.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports featuring interviews from the hub for the four-year-old non-profit that provides a safe, non-judgmental and reliable place for LGBT+ individuals.

The new building has about four times the space with a more visible location in the former John Taylor Salon building at Rock Valley Plaza.

Clock, Inc. / 4102 46th Ave. / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309-558-0956

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.