Clock Inc. celebrates new Rock Island location
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Clock, Inc. recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new, larger location at 4102 46th Avenue, Rock Island.
KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports featuring interviews from the hub for the four-year-old non-profit that provides a safe, non-judgmental and reliable place for LGBT+ individuals.
The new building has about four times the space with a more visible location in the former John Taylor Salon building at Rock Valley Plaza.
Clock, Inc. / 4102 46th Ave. / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309-558-0956
