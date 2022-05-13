Advertisement

Cyclone Tailgate Tour coming to Bettendorf

After 2 years of going virtual, the tour is making a stop in Bettendorf.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - After two years of virtual events, Iowa State University Athletics is hosting its annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour with a stop in Bettendorf. The free, family-friend event will be held May 24, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center.

According to a news release, Cyclone fans can interact with Iowa State University coaches, administrators and other special guests including the “Voice of the Cyclones”, John Walters. Head Football Coach Matt Campbell, Head Men’s Baskestball Coach T. J. Otzelberger, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Fennelly, Volleyball Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and Head Wrestling Coach Kevin Dresser will be on hand. All kids in attendance will receive a free gift with a special visit from mascot Cy.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

You can find more information on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/34iWZ4zCX

