Davenport man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday.

Donnell S. Wilson, 29, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony.

Bond was set Friday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing May 20.

At 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police were dispatched to the Castlewood Apartments, 2130 Emerald Drive, for multiple reports of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit, two men with serious, but non-fatal gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, Wilson was in a physical fight with one of the men. At one point he went into a vehicle, got a gun, and fired at the men, according to the affidavit.

A vehicle in the parking lot also sustained damage from the gunfire, according to the affidavit.

Wilson was previously convicted of two felony drug charges and a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

He was arrested Thursday. According to an arrest affidavit, officers found a loaded black Glock 43 handgun that was reported stolen out of Illinois.

A search of his home turned up marijuana, 29 pills of suspected MDMA more than $7,100 in cash and a black digital scale with marijuana residue, according to an arrest affidavit.

In that case, he is charged with two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, and one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

One of the drug charges is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Bond on those charges was set Friday at $25,000 cash-only.

Wilson also is facing charges of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felony in an unrelated case.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 2:35 a.m. Sept. 19, Davenport officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street regarding multiple reports of gunfire.

Officers located a possibly involved unoccupied silver BMW SUV. Officers searched the vehicle and found one loaded black Glock 17 9mm gun with an extended magazine, according to the affidavit.

The gun was modified to fire Full Auto which defines it as a machine gun under Iowa law, according to the affidavit.

A fingerprint belonging to Wilson was recovered from a cartridge that was removed from the magazine in the gun, according to the affidavit.

Bond on those charges was set Friday at $10,000 cash-only.

Wilson also has pending drug charges in an unrelated case.

