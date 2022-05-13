Davenport seeking input on new Fairmount community center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is looking to its residents for guidance on a new $2.2 million project funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The city and OPN Architects, a firm from Iowa City that is designing the project, hosted a unique public input open house at the Fairmount Library Thursday to get the public’s opinion on the new Fairmount community center.

The community is going to be using this center, we need to know what do our citizens want,” said Courtney Jones, Administrative Services Manager for Davenport. “What type of programming do they want in order for us to be able to build out this space?”

To answer these questions, the city and OPN used everything from models, to charts and stickers.

“Everybody has an opinion, right? So the stickers allow us to help people make a gut reaction to something,” explained Mindy Sorg, a senior interior designer at OPN Architects. “If they like something, they put a green on it, if it’s inspiring them in some way. And the red is, obviously, something that they don’t like.”

Other questions included a chart of wants versus needs in the new space, possible layouts, and whether or not it will be attached to the Fairmount Library.

OPN doesn’t have any drafts or designs yet, they’re starting from scratch, with Thursday’s meeting and a similar meeting with community leaders held last week as a foundation.

“You want to create something that’s special and unique,” said Sorg. “And it’s a destination place for people. And if it that exists in three or four other places, then what’s so special about what we’re doing, and why are we doing what we’re doing?”

Among the dozen or so people that came to the open house, several hoped the center would have something to offer local kids.

“Something for the kids to do, so that they’re not just out causing trouble,” said Amanda Mahan, a Davenport resident. “Because every time something happens, kids always get blamed for whether they did it or not. And to me, it just makes our whole community better.”

City officials say the project was decided on after a survey on what to do with ARPA funds received several requests for a new Fairmount community center last summer. The neighborhood does qualify for ARPA projects.

Because OPN is still in the early planning stages, officials say they expect to put the construction out for bid and break ground sometime next year.

