Advertisement

Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle.

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Heavy rain had undermined a section of the roadway where there was a culvert.

The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.

An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of...
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.

Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
The Moline Police Department is asking for anyone who knows these people to contact police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen
Healy and Mattis both coached the boys and girls track and field teams, respectively, at the...
Two local legendary track and field coaches are set to retire

Latest News

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Sheriff’s office completes investigation on man, woman found dead in rural Galena home