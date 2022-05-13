Advertisement

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police confirmed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife on Friday, authorities said.

The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.

The motive for the attack was under investigation. Authorities were investigating the possibility of an extremist motive but hadn’t confirmed it, Reul said.

The wounded were being treated at local hospitals and none of them was in life-threatening condition, police said.

There were about 270 passengers on the train, Reul said. A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect with the help of two other passengers, state police said.

The suspect was known to authorities, Reul said. He described the attack as “a gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen
Officials in Rock Island County responded to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night.
Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County
Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police
Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police

Latest News

FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
This image from video shows Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer,...
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife in India
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota