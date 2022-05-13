Advertisement

I-80 eastbound ramp closed after commercial vehicle overturned, spilled hazardous material

Illinois State Police are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash on the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to Interstate 88 eastbound.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash on the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to Interstate 88 eastbound.

Troopers said the overturned vehicle crash resulted in a hazardous material spill of flammable liquid UN1197. 

The ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. Troopers are advising motorists to seek an alternate route.

