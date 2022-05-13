Advertisement

Illinois reports more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 40,026 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s about 10,000 more cases than the week before when there were 30,633 new cases. Health officials also report 45 more COVID-19 related deaths since May 6, 2022.

According to the CDC, 23 counties in Illinois are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including Whiteside County. At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces.

As of Thursday night,, 909 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 87 patients were in the ICU and 25 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

“While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76-percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69-percent is fully vaccinated, and more than 51-percent is boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

