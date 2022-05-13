Advertisement

Iowa corrections staff honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week

Family members and colleagues of two fallen Iowa DOC staff traveled to Washington D.C. to honor...
Family members and colleagues of two fallen Iowa DOC staff traveled to Washington D.C. to honor Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. The two were killed by inmates in an escape attempt from Anamosa State Penitentiary
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Two former members of the Iowa Department of Corrections were honored in Washington during National Police Week.

Nurse Lorena Schulte and Officer Robert McFarland were killed in an attack last year when a prisoner attempted to escape from the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Former coworkers said coming to Washington to honor them eases the pain.

“This is a great opportunity, I think, to talk to people with shared, lived experiences, that have lost, you know, loved ones,” Iowa DOC Director Beth Skinner said.

Those in attendance were able to participate in a unity bike ride, a candlelight vigil and a memorial service to remember the fallen.

Skinner said Schulte was an amazing person and was dedicated to helping others.

“She cared, not only about the staff, but she cared about all the individuals who were incarcerated,” Skinner said. “She was someone that was committed to the profession. She was a great team player. She was loved by everyone.”

Skinner said McFarland took his job seriously, was dedicated his work and his family.

“I think he’d be honored, and he’d be very happy to see his family, and his coworkers, and everyone here together to support each other.”

Both Schulte and McFarland served on the department for more than a decade.

National Police Week events run through Sunday.

The event had been cancelled the last two years because of COVID-19.

