‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month. (Source: Oreo.com)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but it’s never too early to stock up on snacks.

Oreo is planning on customers doing just that as it is creating official pride cookie packs.

The cookie maker reports that the limited-edition packages have a brightly-colored message of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a blank space for a personalized message.

And the pride theme continues inside the wrapper, with the word “Proud” stamped on each Oreo.

PFLAG, the first and largest gay rights organization, has also joined the awareness campaign for the limited-edition pride cookies, according to Oreo representatives.

The pride packs can be ordered from Oreo’s website or purchased at retailers starting on May 18.

