NTSB: Train-truck collision sent woman through train window

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) - The vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board says a woman who died when a commuter train collided with a semitrailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago was thrown through a train window by the force of the crash.

The NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg said at a news briefing Thursday that a “tremendous amount of force propelled” the woman through the window.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen says the collision killed 72-year-old Christina Lopez of Downers Grove. Landsberg says nothing was preventing the truck from moving off the rail crossing.

