NTSB: Train-truck collision sent woman through train window
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) - The vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board says a woman who died when a commuter train collided with a semitrailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago was thrown through a train window by the force of the crash.
The NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg said at a news briefing Thursday that a “tremendous amount of force propelled” the woman through the window.
DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen says the collision killed 72-year-old Christina Lopez of Downers Grove. Landsberg says nothing was preventing the truck from moving off the rail crossing.
