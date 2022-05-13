Advertisement

NTSB: Train-truck collision sent woman through train window

Train tracks stock image
NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg says nothing was preventing the truck from moving off the rail crossing.(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) - The vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board says a woman who died when a commuter train collided with a semitrailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago was thrown through a train window by the force of the crash.

The NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg said at a news briefing Thursday that a “tremendous amount of force propelled” the woman through the window.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen says the collision killed 72-year-old Christina Lopez of Downers Grove. Landsberg says nothing was preventing the truck from moving off the rail crossing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and straight truck collided near Route 6 and Vail Avenue Friday.
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
The Moline Police Department is asking for anyone who knows these people to contact police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart
Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport
The First Alert Day will be in effect for strong storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 5 PM- 10 PM for strong storms

Latest News

QC Craft Beer Week is May 16-21, 2022
Tap into some fun: QC Craft Beer Week kicks off on Monday
Authorities say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle she was a...
Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in central Illinois
Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, of Grand Mound.
Man found guilty in connection with fatal 2019 crash in Moline
After 2 years of going virtual, the tour is making a stop in Bettendorf.
Cyclone Tailgate Tour coming to Bettendorf