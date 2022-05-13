Advertisement

Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in central Illinois



By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle she was a passenger on crashed in central Illinois, also injuring her uncle and another child.

Ulicia Garner-Cox was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening by Christian County’s coroner. She was from Elmore City, Oklahoma, according to her obituary.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Garner-Cox was riding on an ATV with her 44-year-old uncle and a 10-year-old boy when it crashed and threw them off the vehicle in rural Christian County.

Garner-Cox died from multiple blunt injuries, her uncle was hospitalized in critical condition and the boy suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

