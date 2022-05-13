Peters files ‘not guilty’ written arraignment, Talbot family wants justice

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Last month, 36-year-old Joshua Peters was arrested on four charges, including homicide, that resulted in the death of 71-year-old William Talbot.

Investigators said Peters crashed a vehicle into the Mississippi River while Talbot was inside.

Friday morning, nine of Talbot’s family members gathered outside the Muscatine County Courthouse with signs calling for justice.

“I ain’t going to lie, I haven’t been able to deal with it. I’ve been crying every day,” said Tiffany Talbot, William’s daughter. It’s one of the hardest things, but getting taken away is very difficult. It’s hard to deal with.”

Peters filed a written plea of not guilty through his attorney in Muscatine County District Court.

“I feel the man that did this to him needs to be charged with everything he did. I don’t think he should be free at all, ever,” said Florence Talbot, William’s sister. “The whole family is not free now. We’re trapped in this little cloud that says he’s not here. I want this guy to get life! I want him to be suffering as much as my brother did, behind a bar where he can’t get out and mow grass or even sit in the grass.”

William Talbot’s grandson, Lamont Hill Jr., said his grandfather had a large impact on his life.

“My grandfather was, like, the coolest dude ever, man,” Hill Jr. said. “He told me a lot about sports, and he showed me a lot about love, and being funny. I would tell him that he is the best man I’ve ever known in my life, and I just love him to death.”

Tiffany Talbot said she wants her father to be remembered as a kind man.

“He would give his shirt off his back to somebody in need,” Talbot said. “He was a sponsor for AA, and stuff, to get people off the streets that were on drugs.”

Florence Talbot said that William was a hero and protector for everyone in their family. Peters is currently being held at the Muscatine Co. Jail.

A pretrial hearing is set for June 10, and a trial is tentatively set for June 20.

