QC Running Festival is becoming a Memorial Day tradition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s back for its second year.

The 2022 Quad Cities Running Festival will be held on Monday, May 30 and will support LIVE FIT WITH LUPUS. The full day begins at 7:30 at TBK Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

Phil Young, Fleet Feet and event co-creator, talks about the festival, how to participate, and that the event will support folks living with autoimmune disease. REGISTER HERE.

Race events include the TBK Bank Half Marathon, the new Advanced Homes 7 MILE, the Linda Saunders LIVEFIT WITH LUPUS 5k and the Level II Fitness Kids Race.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.