'Raise the Ruff' Adoption Fair to be held May 21

Raise the Ruff adoption fair is May 21 at REMAX River Cities in Bettendorf
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Area shelters have been inundated with homeless pets over the last several months. In an effort to help animals find forever homes, a unique partnership has emerged.

Instead of “Raise the Roof”, a local company taken a play on words of real estate terminology to create the “Raise the Ruff” event.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter has coordinated with RE/MAX River Cities to hold the ‘Raise the Ruff’ Adoption Fair on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at RE/MAX River Cities, 4555 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. It’s a chance to meet adoptable animals, raise needed funds or donate supplies, and participate in plenty of family fun.

Rachel Thomas and Christia Nache with RE/MAX River Cities inform about the event and a King’s Harvest Wish List is shared. Watch the interview to learn more.

Kings’s Harvest Pet Rescue / 2504 West Central Park / Davenport, IA / (563) 386-3117

