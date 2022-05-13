Sheriff’s office completes investigation on man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it completed its investigation into the deaths of a man and woman found dead in a rural Galena home on Feb. 23.

Around 1:44 p.m. on Feb. 23, the sheriff’s office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of two adults who were dead inside a home.

The Jo Daviess County coroner later pronounced 62-year-old Danny Welp and 66-year-old Debra Welp dead.

According to deputies the investigation and the medical examiner’s report, it was determined by the county coroners’ office, Debra Welp died of pre-existing natural causes and Danny Welp died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

