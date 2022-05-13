Strong storms possible this evening

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect from 5PM-10PM for strong storms. We have one more day with heat and humidity before a cold front arrives this evening ushering in a more comfy air mass this weekend. Ahead of the front we will climb back to the 80s and 90s before showers and storms develop. Since we will be so warm and humid this will give us the energy to get a few severe storms with hail and high winds the primary threat. This looks to occur between 3PM-7PM west of the Mississippi and 7PM-10PM east of the Mississippi river. These storms will be slow movers as well, so there is a low end flash flood potential. The tornado threat is very low today. Saturday is trending drier with afternoon sun and highs in the low 80s. More rain looks possible on Sunday as NW winds arrive cooling us back to the low 70s for most of next week.

TODAY: Sunny, humid with evening storms. High: 93º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Slow moving storms. Low: 65º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler. High: 83º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.