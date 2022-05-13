Sundance for Our Soldiers to host open house on Wednesday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Sundance for Our Soldiers is a nonprofit providing Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP), a form of mental health therapy, and Equine-Assisted Learning (EAL) that focuses on social emotional life skills.

Megan Sundeen, Executive Director, invites viewers to an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday, May 18 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Belezaire Horse Farm---5 miles north of Geneseo, off Route 82---at 13081 N. 2550th.

SOS is also excited to be part of the Geneseo Park Districts Summer Camp program from June 7 - Aug 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The SOS (Sundance for Our Soldiers) Youth Talent Show will be held June 17 from 6-7 p.m. at Geneseo City Park as part of the Geneseo Music Festival. And they are still looking for entrants (in grades 6-12) that live in Henry County or the surrounding counties of Rock Island, Mercer, Whiteside, Stark or Bureau.

The goal of the organization is to serve veterans, military service members, teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, and youth.

Sundance for Our Soldiers (SOS) was founded by Megan, the daughter of Korean Veteran, Charles Sundeen, to help soldiers and their dependents suffering from combat stress, PTSD or just need a healthy lifestyle change.

Sundance for Our Soldiers / (309) 945-7257 / SundanceforOurSoldiers@gmail.com

