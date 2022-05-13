Tap into some fun: QC Craft Beer Week kicks off on Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Say cheers!

The Quad Cities welcomes back QC Craft Beer Week starting next Monday which is just in time for the third anniversary of the QC Ale Trail. In 2022, QC Craft Beer week will run May 16-21.

Dave Herrell of Visit Quad Cities talks about how each day highlights different breweries (in various parts of the region) to encourage beer lovers to visit and support. All are encourage to wear brewery shirts and share on social media using #qccraftbeerweek.

The Quad Cities has a long tradition of enthusiasm for craft beer---with some of the area’s first breweries dating all the way back to the 19th century.

Visit here to see the scheduled breweries to be featured each day.

One celebration to mark the end of the special week finds local and regional breweries pouring samples of beer in the shops of downtown LeClaire during Shops with Hops on Saturday, May 21. Purchase a $25 ticket in advance at www.shopswithhops.com and pick up your souvenir tasting glass at Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire. Sip, sample and shop from 3-6 p.m.

For more information about QC Craft Beer Week, visit qcaletrail.com or craftqc.com. You can also follow the Facebook event to get updates about specials, tappings, or events from each brewery on their designated day.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.