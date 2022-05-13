TextMyGov comes to Knox Co. Clerk’s Office

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Residents can now text the Knox County Clerk and Recorder’s Office for information.

“With the introduction of the TextMyGov program, constituents can now have another source of information access from the County Clerk and Recorders offices,” said Clerk Scott Erickson.

This new program allows persons to text a keyword or question to the provided number and receive information back 24 hours a day, the county clerk’s office said.

“I am excited to be able to provide an alternative method of information gathering that has not been available from the office before,” Erickson said. “This program is a great addition to the website as a method of getting information at any time of the day.”

According to the clerk’s office, the system will respond with information and directions on how to get information on different topics related to the office.

The county clerk’s office said, by texting a phrase or keyword to the provided number, a text response is sent to the requestor.

Residents can also sign up for a notification service, the clerk’s office said. After signing up four texts per month will be sent with updates on election information from the Clerk’s office.

The Knox County Clerk and Recorders Office said to visit the Knox County Clerk and Recorder website for more information at www.co.knox.il.us/county-clerk and click on the TextMyGov link.

