Advertisement

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized in Ohio, police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six ATVs, a Dodge Charger, guns, marijuana, and other drugs were seized at a residence on Cleveland’s West Side as a search warrant was executed on May 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

WOIO reports, the warrant was executed by the OSHP Vehicle Theft Unit in partnership with the Cleveland Division of Police, National Insurance Crime Bureau, and the Ohio BMV, according to OSHP.

OSHP stated the following were seized as a result of this warrant execution:

  • Six ATVs
  • 2017 Dodge Charger
  • Two firearms
  • Approximately 10 pounds of illegal marijuana
  • Additional illicit drugs
  • Criminal tools

The 2017 Dodge Charger and one of the ATVs were reported as stolen, but the other five ATVs have tampered vehicle identification numbers, OSHP said.

The execution of this warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and continued collaboration by all agencies involved, OSHP stated.

OSHP said all charges are pending at this time as the case investigation is still active and ongoing.

6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OHSP says(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and straight truck collided near Route 6 and Vail Avenue Friday.
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday
The First Alert Day will be in effect for strong storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 5 PM- 10 PM for strong storms
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
The Moline Police Department is asking for anyone who knows these people to contact police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart
Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

Latest News

Eldridge Police say that six cars were broken into and personal valuables, like purses and...
Car break-ins at Eldridge baseball game
Eldridge Police say that six cars were broken into and personal valuables, like purses and...
Thieves take valuables from cars at Eldridge baseball game
A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is criminally charged after being involved in a school fight.
School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday