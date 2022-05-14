The Alleman Pioneers take the regional championship

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Alleman Pioneers win the regional championship, topping Indian Creek 7-0.

The Pioneers had trouble finding a way passed the Timberwolves keeper in the first half, leading just 2-0 at the halftime break. In the second half, Alleman would add five more goals to hoist the Regional Championship trophy on their home field.

Through the two game regional, the Pioneers outscored their opponents 19-0.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.