Black Hawk sweep Carl Sandburg out of the postseason

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Black Hawk Braves bats may have been hotter than the 90-plus degree weather as they outslugged Carl Sandburg out of the postseason.

The Braves scored four runs in the second inning in game one, and then doubled that in the third inning to take a commanding 12-0 lead over the Chargers. Black Hawk would take game one by a final count of 17-6. They would then put double-digits on the board again in the second game of the afternoon to sweep the three game series over Sandburg.

