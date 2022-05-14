Four injured in aftermath of Friday afternoon crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash Friday afternoon in Davenport.

According to Davenport Police, it happened around 4:04 p.m., when an Audi traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway attempted to turn left onto Eastern Avenue. Police say that the car struck a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound at that moment. Police say their investigation showed the Audi did not yield the right of way.

Four people were injured in the crash, with one passenger in the Camry suffering life-threatening injuries. They were airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. The driver of the Camry also suffered serious injuries, though they are non-life-threatening, and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Audi and another passenger in the Camry were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash still remains under investigation.

