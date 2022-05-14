Health and Wellness fair at Davenport Central Highschool

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department is hosting a Health and Wellness Resource Fair at Central High School Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the Health and Wellness Resource Fair is to provide ease of access to supportive Health and Wellness resources.

People will have the opportunity to be proactive about their health by participating in prevention and intervention services offered by the more than 30 partner organizations present.

