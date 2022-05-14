John Deere, Busch Light partnering to raise money for family farms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Busch Light and John Deere have announced they are partnering for a fundraiser called “For the Farmers.”

For every case of limited-edition beer sold, Busch will donate $1, up to $100,00, to the non-profit Farm Rescue, with John Deere matching the donation.

The beer will be available from May 16th to July 3rd. The Farm Rescue provides materials for family farms and since 2005, the group has helped over 800 families.

