Advertisement

John Deere, Busch Light partnering to raise money for family farms

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Busch Light and John Deere have announced they are partnering for a fundraiser called “For the Farmers.”

For every case of limited-edition beer sold, Busch will donate $1, up to $100,00, to the non-profit Farm Rescue, with John Deere matching the donation.

The beer will be available from May 16th to July 3rd. The Farm Rescue provides materials for family farms and since 2005, the group has helped over 800 families.

For more information about Farm rescue, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and straight truck collided near Route 6 and Vail Avenue Friday.
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday
The First Alert Day will be in effect for strong storms.
FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 5 PM- 10 PM for strong storms
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
The Moline Police Department is asking for anyone who knows these people to contact police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart
Police lights road
Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

Latest News

Eldridge Police say that six cars were broken into and personal valuables, like purses and...
Car break-ins at Eldridge baseball game
Eldridge Police say that six cars were broken into and personal valuables, like purses and...
Thieves take valuables from cars at Eldridge baseball game
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday
Four injured in aftermath of Friday afternoon crash in Davenport