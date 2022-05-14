Leave non perishable food out by mailbox for food drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People can leave non-perishable food item donations out by their mailboxes today before the postal service arrives to help out with the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The mail carriers will collect donations as they deliver mail along their routes.

Donations stay in the community and are given to local pantries and shelters.

Top requested donations are cereal, pasta and canned proteins like Tuna.

