School fight: 12-year-old facing criminal charges after middle school altercation, authorities say

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl has been criminally charged after being involved in a school fight. (Source: MARTIN LAW OFFICE, S.C.)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (Martin Law Office/CNN) - A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl is charged with disorderly conduct after being involved in a violent school fight earlier this year.

The girl’s attorney said she was offered a diversion, with a penalty similar to probation, but that was untenable because she is not guilty.

The fight happened on March 4 at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha.

Video captured a portion of the altercation and showed an officer working security that day using his knee on the girl when breaking up the fight.

The officer has since resigned from the school district but remains on the Kenosha police force.

The 12-year-old’s attorney said the officer should have been charged as her client was a victim of police brutality and the charge against her seems to be an effort to silence her.

A civil suit has been filed against the officer, the interim police chief and the school district, according to the girl’s attorney.

