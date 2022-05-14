Advertisement

Morning Clouds/Afternoon Sun

Cooler Temperatures Ahead
Morning clouds will soon give way to afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 80's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - After a week of sizzling heat and oppressive humidity, we’ll see some changes just in time for the weekend. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Look for less humidity and milder temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. Rain chances return Sunday, with a few storms possible by afternoon. Readings will be much cooler, in the 60′s to lower 70′s. The coming week will start with sunshine for Monday, then feature showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 70′s will continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as warm. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms. High: 70°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

