Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - After a week of sizzling heat and oppressive humidity, we’ll see some changes just in time for the weekend. Morning clouds gave way to sunshine, which we’ll continue to see this afternoon. Look for a little less humidity and slightly milder temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. Rain chances return Sunday, with a few storms possible by afternoon. Readings will be much cooler, in the 60′s to lower 70′s. The coming week will start with sunshine for Monday, then feature showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 70′s will continue through the end of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. A little less humid. High: 85°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as warm. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms. High: 70°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.