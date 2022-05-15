Advertisement

City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Silvis recognized President Tony Holland of the Silvis Lions club for raising over $40,000 for the St. Jude’s clinic in Peoria.

Silvis Mayor Matt Carter declared Saturday as “Tony Holland Day” during the Family Fun Day – Flying Kites event at Gauley field. The proclamation put a spotlight on the fundraiser, which provides educational resources to cancer patients and their families at the clinic.

“To see the light shine in these kids’ eyes, just knowing that somebody cares, somebody wants to help them,” Holland said “, that they have something available to occupy their time, it was worth it.”

The funds are also going towards purchasing recreational tech, like consoles and computers, helping fill kids’ time between appointments which can stretch out to several days.

After delays due to COVID restrictions, the delivery of the new resources to St. Jude’s clinic will be finished next week.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train and straight truck collided near Route 6 and Vail Avenue Friday.
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg says nothing was preventing the truck from moving off the rail crossing.
NTSB: Train-truck collision sent woman through train window
Camanche surveillance technology causing privacy concerns
Iowa American Civil Liberties Union says new Camanche surveillance technology violates privacy rights

Latest News

City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser
City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser
Kewanee, IL
Kewanee slugs their way passed Sherrard
Rock Island, IL
Rockridge softball achieves perfection.....again
Check in table at the JDRF One Walk
JDRF One Walk Returns to the Quad Cities
United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 and Arconic reached a tentative agreement