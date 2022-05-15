City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Silvis recognized President Tony Holland of the Silvis Lions club for raising over $40,000 for the St. Jude’s clinic in Peoria.

Silvis Mayor Matt Carter declared Saturday as “Tony Holland Day” during the Family Fun Day – Flying Kites event at Gauley field. The proclamation put a spotlight on the fundraiser, which provides educational resources to cancer patients and their families at the clinic.

“To see the light shine in these kids’ eyes, just knowing that somebody cares, somebody wants to help them,” Holland said “, that they have something available to occupy their time, it was worth it.”

The funds are also going towards purchasing recreational tech, like consoles and computers, helping fill kids’ time between appointments which can stretch out to several days.

After delays due to COVID restrictions, the delivery of the new resources to St. Jude’s clinic will be finished next week.

