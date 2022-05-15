Cool Showers For Sunday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be considerably cooler than the readings we experienced last week. Look for rain chances today, with highs in the 60′s to lower 70′s, followed by clearing skies tonight, then sunny and milder weather to start the work week. Conditions should remain dry through much of Tuesday, with more wet and unsettled weather again Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Friday. As far as temperatures are concerned, readings will stay in the low to mid 70′s through Wednesday, with a return to the low 80′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 72°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then clearing skies overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 75°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

