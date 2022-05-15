Advertisement

Cool Showers For Sunday

Sunshine Returns To Start The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be considerably cooler than the readings we experienced last week. Look for rain chances today, with highs in the 60′s to lower 70′s, followed by sunny and milder weather to start the work week. Conditions should remain dry through much of Tuesday, with more wet and unsettled weather again during the rest of week. As far as temperatures are concerned, readings will stay in the low to mid 70′s through Thursday, with a return to the low 80′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 71°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers, then clearing skies overnight. Low: 53°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 75°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A train and straight truck collided near Route 6 and Vail Avenue Friday.
1 killed in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday
Eldridge Police say that six cars were broken into and personal valuables, like purses and...
Car break-ins at Eldridge baseball game
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

Latest News

Morning clouds will soon give way to afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 80's.
Cooler Sunday
Morning clouds will soon give way to afternoon sunshine, with highs in the 80's.
Morning Clouds/Afternoon Sun
First Alert Forecast - A big and comfortable weather change is taking place
Strong storms possible Friday evening
First Alert Forecast - Showers and storms Friday mark the arrival of more pleasant conditions!
Another day of 90 degree heat Friday!