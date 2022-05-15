Advertisement

JDRF One Walk Returns to the Quad Cities

The fundraiser brought in over $100,000 for type 1 diabetes research
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Roughly 300 people and over a dozen walk teams came out to the Blackhawk College Campus for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s One Walk. The walk raises money and awareness for type one diabetes with one goal in mind. Create a world without type one diabetes.

After coronavirus forced the 2020 and 2021 walks to be virtual or altered, the walk was finally back fully in person for 2022. The walk gives a chance for Quad City type one diabetics to come together and support each other.

Lindsey Churchill, a type one diabetic of 27 years said, “It’s just so nice to be around other people who have the disease and also be supportive to the new families, the people who were just recently diagnosed or just recently found JDRF.”

For Holden Riedl, it was overall a very fun time.

“It’s kind of fun because I get to hang out with people I haven’t seen for a while and there’s free stuff,” Riedl said.

Each walk team had their own booth and kids of all ages enjoyed bounce houses, obstacle courses, egg painting, and arts and crafts.

JDRF was founded in 1970 by two sets of parents of children with type one diabetes and has grown over the years funding clinical trials and research grants.

In 2009, the JDRF One Walk made it’s way to the Quad Cities but was not the first of it’s kind. In 1993, the One Walk was formalized and launched nationally.

Now, JDRF One Walks take place all across the country and has raised millions of dollars for type one diabetes research. Research has come a long way over the years bringing upgrades to insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems. However, an even newer solution may be on the horizon.

In Canada, human clinical trials are happening and the studies have found that by utilizing beta cells, insulin can be produced and placed inside a type one diabetic without the need for any additional medications. This is the first piece of a biological solution.

Research continues every day and it’s starting to look like type one diabetics will see a cure for the disease within most of their lifetimes.

As donations continued to roll in throughout the walk, the initial goal of $125,000 dollars raised was surpassed. For more information on how to donate to JDRF or learn more about type one diabetes, visit JDRF.org.

