KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A tight game between TRAC rivals turned into a comfortable win for Kewanee when their bats exploded in the sixth inning.

The game was tied heading to the sixth, the the Boilers bats brought home five runs on three straight pitches to finish off a 10-5 win over Sherrard.

