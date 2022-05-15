Advertisement

Rockridge softball achieves perfection.....again

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - 58 wins and counting for Rockridge softball as they finish off their second straight undefeated regular season.

The 9-1 win over Class 3A ranked Normal West tied the Rockets for the second longest streak in the history of the IHSA. The Rockets blasted three homers in the first three innings to take an early lead that they would never come close to giving up.

Rockridge will begin it’s quest for a third straight state title on Tuesday the 17th against either Orion or Mercer County at home in Edgington.

