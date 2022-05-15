Tourism in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With COVID restrictions eliminated, tourism in the Quad Cities is ramping back up. Today’s show features discussion from area professionals and experts on tourism to raise awareness about just how important visitors are to the Quad Cities’ economy.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants for being on the show during the roundtable discussion (and more):

Dave Herrell, President of Visit Quad Cities

Tom Barton, Associate Editor, Quad City Times

Frank Klipsch, former mayor of Davenport and Director of City Partnerships and Special Projects on the Mississippi River with American Cruise Lines

Rocky Jones, Assistant Executive Director of the TaxSlayer Center Arena Moline

Neil Dahlstrum, John Deere Historian, John Deere Pavilion, Moline

John Maxwell, Vice-Chair of the Scott County Board of Supervisors and owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms

Rachael Mullins, President and CEO at the Putnam Museum, Davenport

Segment five of the show switches focus to the next episode which will also address a more specific aspect of tourism to the region: sports attractions, events, and professional sports leagues/organizations.

In the part 6 video, we learn more about this week’s Small Business Spotlight: R & R Sports in Bettendorf. If you have a small business or know one that deserves some extra attention, please let us know! Email: Insight@kwqc.com

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.