United Steelworkers 105 and Arconic reached a tentative agreement
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic.
Officials say the agreement is endorsed by the USW bargaining committee, and that it is a “fair deal”.
More details will be announced, according to a USW Facebook post.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
