United Steelworkers 105 and Arconic reached a tentative agreement

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steel Workers Union USW(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic.

Officials say the agreement is endorsed by the USW bargaining committee, and that it is a “fair deal”.

More details will be announced, according to a USW Facebook post.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

