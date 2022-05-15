United Steelworkers 105 and Arconic reached a tentative agreement

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic.

Officials say the agreement is endorsed by the USW bargaining committee, and that it is a “fair deal”.

More details will be announced, according to a USW Facebook post.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.