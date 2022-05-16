Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Meet “Bella”
Meet "Bella"
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet “Bella“!

Jill Dynes with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue features the 2-year-old pitbull female who has been relocated from Oklahoma. Watch the interview to learn more about the pet you needs a forever home and how to support both the animals, the shelter and how to step up to joins their fostering program.

If viewers are interested in supporting the shelter in an upcoming weekend event, King’s Harvest has coordinated with RE/MAX River Cities to hold the ‘Raise the Ruff’ Adoption Fair on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at RE/MAX River Cities, 4555 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. It’s a chance to meet adoptable animals, raise needed funds or donate supplies, and participate in plenty of family fun.

Bierstube is also having a trivia night fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue / 2504 W Central Park Ave / Davenport, IA 52804 | 563.386.3117

