Applications open for Davenport DREAM Project

The Davenport DREAM Project is available for resident in the project area to apply.
The Davenport DREAM Project is available for resident in the project area to apply.(KWQC/City of Davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fourth round of applications for the DREAM Project funding is open, the City of Davenport said in a media release.

The city said, $900,000 is available for new and existing homeowners who would like to revitalize their properties within the DREAM Project area.

Applicants are eligible for a grant of up to $20,000 for exterior improvements to their property, the city said. Applications for the fourth round will be accepted from May 16 to June 3.

According to the city, the DREAM Project has awarded nearly $2.7 million for 138 priorities in the last three years.

“The DREAM Project has been a greatly appreciated gift,” said Nadia, a previous DREAM recipient. “Everyone has been so excited for me, even strangers have stopped in their cars to compliment on my house! It has also gotten the neighbors excited about repairing their homes. I am very grateful and thankful for this program and hope for its continued success.”

DREAM Project funding is available to residents in designated neighborhoods in the community, the city said. Participants who receive funding through the DREAM Project must reside in the property they are making improvements to.

Current homeowners within the DREAM Plus area are not eligible to apply, according to the city.

The city said to visit the DREAM Project website for more information on the program.

