Advertisement

Babies over 6 months can have whole cow’s milk if formula is not available, experts say

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as...
The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.(Onfokus/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies over six months of age can have whole cow’s milk, according to a new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The new guidance comes amid the infant formula shortage in the United States.

The AAP says whole cow’s milk is an option for older babies if formula is not available, as long as the child doesn’t need a specialty formula for allergies or other health needs.

However, the AAP says cow’s milk isn’t ideal, but it is better than diluting formula or trying to make it at home.

If you must feed your baby cow’s milk, it should be limited to 24 ounces per day, the AAP says.

In addition, toddler formula can be substituted for regular infant formula for babies who are close to a year of age.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Total lunar eclipse
May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a $11.2 million investment in family planning services on May 16,...
$11.2 million investment for Illinois family planning services
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press...
New press secretary hails barrier breakers who paved way
Carrie Underwood performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody...
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestone tour’ to make stop at TaxSlayer Center
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide,...
Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer