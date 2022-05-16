Advertisement

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestone tour’ to make stop at TaxSlayer Center

Carrie Underwood performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody...
Carrie Underwood performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Country star Carrie Underwood will bring her 2022 “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” to the TaxSlayer Center on Nov. 12, in Moline, the TaxSlayer Center announced Monday.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” Underwood said. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

The eight-time Grammy Award winner who made her singing debut on “American Idol, will be joined by Jimmie Allen throughout the tour, the TaxSlayer Center said.

The tour starts in Greenville, South Caroline on Oct. 15, making stops in 43 U.S. cities and ending in Seattle on March 17, Underwood announced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

Underwood will again designate a portion of ticket sales to support charities and organizations. “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will have $1 of every ticket sold donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Underwood will release her album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10.

The all-new production will be directed by Barry Lather, and Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay is the Production Designer.

