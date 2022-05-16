Clear & Mild Tonight/Storms Possible Tomorrow

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- It was a lovely day across the region with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, and it looks like we may see the same thing for at least early Tuesday. It will be mostly clear and calm tonight, followed by sunny and mild conditions heading into Tuesday. Clouds and rain chances will be on the increase by afternoon, with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms continuing overnight into Wednesday. Much of that precipitation should exit by late Wednesday morning with partial clearing by evening. Look for off and on rain chances through the end of the week, and cooler 60′s by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 53°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness. A chance for afternoon showers and a few storms. High: 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two late. Low: 57°.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, then lingering clouds. High: 73°.

