Court releases decision on masks in Iowa schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa schools can require masks for students with disabilities.

That’s the decision from the 8th Circuit Court. The decision announced Monday vacates the preliminary injunction on a law that banned schools from requiring masks.

“Iowa schools can still require and Iowa parents can still request masking, as a reasonable accommodation for students with disabilities under appropriate circumstances,” the ACLU of Iowa said in a statement.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed that law banning mask mandates in schools in May 2021.

A group of parents of children with disabilities and two other organizations sued the state in September 2021 to block enforcement of the law.

The new ruling means schools can require masking as a reasonable accommodation for students with disabilities under federal disability rights law.

