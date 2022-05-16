Advertisement

Flags flown at half-staff to remember lives lost to COVID-19

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - As of May 12, one million lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and all military posts and naval stations through sunset May 12-16.

In a statement, President Biden said in part, “As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember.”

