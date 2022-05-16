Advertisement

Iowa bares its “Soul” in new tourism campaign

It’s an effort to rise above Midwest flyover state status
Travel Iowa: Soul of Iowa campagin
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you plan to travel this summer, you do not have to venture far to have a grand adventure. In fact, you can experience the “Soul of Iowa”.

Travel Iowa has put together a clever promotion to attract outsiders and Iowans alike to explore the state while simultaneously working to change its image from a “flyover” to “flythrough” state.

Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, discusses what happens when the team behind the world’s coolest drone flythrough video takes on the amazing views, culture, compelling storylines, fantastic attractions and fun amenities in the nation’s coolest flyover state.

Rally Studios has made Iowa the backdrop for its latest production called Soul of Iowa. It is a digital drone video series showcasing the rich state and all that would be sadly missed if people just fly over.

O’Riley also raises awareness that there many new attractions and events in 2022 including Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo, the Three Pines Farm (Cedar Falls), and a George Halas/Chicago Bears exhibit in Cedar Rapids.

Travel Iowa can help patrons build a trip, obtain passports for exploration, or order an Iowa Travel Guide.

Travel Iowa / tourism@iowaeda.com / 1-800.345.IOWA

