Jo Daviess County deputies respond to 2 single-vehicle crashes

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to two crashes.

Deputies responded to a reported UTV rollover crash about 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Samantha Drive in rural Galena, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

According to deputies, a Polaris UTV driven by Jonathan W. Miller was on Samantha Drive when he lost control and the UTV rolled.

Police said Miller was ejected and a Katie M. Mcintyre was a passenger and was not ejected.

Miller and Mcintyre were transported to a local hospital by EMS, deputies said. Miller was transported to a Rockford hospital to treat his injuries further.

On Sunday about 12:54 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a reported one-car crash on East Stagecoach Trail about 3/10 of a mile east of North Hodgin Road, deputies said.

According to deputies, Jennifer M. Forsberg was driving a Chevy Suburban west on East Stagecoach Trail when the car veered off the road to the north.

The car was then veered back across the road to the south and crashed into a small creek, deputies said.

Forsberg was transported by ambulance and then AirCare 3 to a Rockford hospital.

According to deputies, there is an ongoing investigation for both crashes.

