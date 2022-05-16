Advertisement

Jo Daviess County deputies respond to 2 single-vehicle crashes

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to two crashes.

Deputies responded to a reported UTV rollover crash about 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Samantha Drive in rural Galena, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

According to deputies, a Polaris UTV driven by Jonathan W. Miller was on Samantha Drive when he lost control and the UTV rolled.

Police said Miller was ejected and a Katie M. Mcintyre was a passenger and was not ejected.

Miller and Mcintyre were transported to a local hospital by EMS, deputies said. Miller was transported to a Rockford hospital to treat his injuries further.

On Sunday about 12:54 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a reported one-car crash on East Stagecoach Trail about 3/10 of a mile east of North Hodgin Road, deputies said.

According to deputies, Jennifer M. Forsberg was driving a Chevy Suburban west on East Stagecoach Trail when the car veered off the road to the north.

The car was then veered back across the road to the south and crashed into a small creek, deputies said.

Forsberg was transported by ambulance and then AirCare 3 to a Rockford hospital.

According to deputies, there is an ongoing investigation for both crashes.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Total lunar eclipse
May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

The shooting happened Tuesday.
Davenport man charged in connection with shooting that injured 2
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Minor rain chance on Tuesday afternoon.
Sunny and comfy start to the week
Changes in the racing industry leave the future of the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque in...
Last day of greyhound racing in Dubuque, ending decades-long business