Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday

(Source: Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said.

Officers were in the 13th Street and 13th Avenue area to clear people after tavern closing, according to the East Moline Police Department in a media release. While on foot police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Police said they found a person in front of Top Shelf Lounge with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers said when they approached the person had a gun. According to police the gun and person were secured and medical treatment was immediately started.

The person was transported to a local hospital and then to Iowa City, police said. The person is in a stable condition.

According to police shell casings were found and video surveillance from the area is being reviewed.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

