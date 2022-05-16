Advertisement

Power company issues warning about celebrations involving Mylar balloons

The utility company says be sure to properly dispose of the metallic balloons, which can cause...
The utility company says be sure to properly dispose of the metallic balloons, which can cause power outages.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - As many high schools and colleges celebrate graduations this month, utility company, Ameren Illinois, is bracing for potential problems.The power company is asking the public to properly dispose of Mylar balloons in an effort to reduce the risk for potential power outages.

Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity and can knock out power, start fires and cause significant damage when coming in contact with the electric grid. Each year, Ameren Illinois responds to numerous power outages caused by Mylar balloons touching electrical equipment. They also pose a safety hazard to linemen needed to untangle and remove the balloons from energized power lines.

“We realize this is the time of year when everyone is outside celebrating new graduates, newlyweds, birthdays and spring holidays,” said George Justice, Vice President of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois. “Keeping the balloons tethered and weighted while in use and then properly puncturing and disposing after the fact can help to ensure they do not get loose and end up in our power lines and substations.”

If you happen to notice a balloon or another toy entangled in electric infrastructure, always assume the line is live and do not attempt to remove the object yourself. Instead call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 and a crew will be dispatched to remove the item.

Ameren Illinois offers additional Mylar balloon safety tips:

· Do not intentionally release the balloons.

· It is safest to keep metallic balloons inside. In fact, some parks have banned metallic balloons on their property, so be aware of these warnings.

Never tie a metallic ribbon on your balloon. Also, never tie a metallic balloon to a child’s arm. These both can pose substantial electrical threats

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Steel Workers Union USW
United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic
The Chicago Police Department said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest near “The Bean” in...
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Two people suffered serious injuries, including one whose injuries are considered...
4 injured in Davenport crash Friday
Total lunar eclipse
May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public
Wally Geffert was working for Lunda, one of the bridge construction companies, and received...
Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it open
Scott County residents can cast their early vote at the Scott County Auditor’s Office beginning...
Scott County Auditor Announces satellite service, in-office voting for Primary Election
Day 2 of testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa...
Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith