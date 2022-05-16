Quad Cities father-daughter duo first to ride across new I-74 pedestrian path, months before it opened to public

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Citians have been enjoying the new I-74 Bridge pedestrian bike path and walkway since the end of April, but one local father-daughter duo enjoyed the stroll about five months earlier, before the path opened to the public.

The moment was captured on camera by a Quad Cities photographer.

“He has been here several years and it had kinda been his dream to be the inaugural bike riders across,” said Leslie Geffert.

A dream, several years in the making.

Wally Geffert is an operational engineer who put in hundreds of hours helping build the new I-74 Bridge as a crane operator for Lunda.

His daughter, Leslie, along with their family, spent a lot of their life on the Mississippi River.

“We ran a family business, a floating restaurant for several years out on the same water. This is our place to be. So, it’s absolutely his favorite. And it’s just really special that we get to enjoy part of what he built. Him and so many other folks that had a hand in this,” said Leslie Geffert.

You may be wondering how the father-daughter duo pulled off being the first ones across the bridge, five months before it opened to the public?

“There’s such a short window between construction phases and then being formally turned over to the DOT. This is sort of a special permission kind of a thing granted,” said Geffert.

While many Quad Citians were out shopping on Black Friday, The Gefferts and local photographer Tammy Mutka dressed for the late-November weather and made their way to the bridge with a bike and street strider, passed the barricade, to take the inaugural ride.

“For us to enjoy the inaugural ride together was really near,” said Leslie Geffert.

“Her dad, ever since I met him he was going to be the first bicyclist across. And that day we show up, and Leslie’s got her Santa hat on and it was just a proud dad moment. He just stood back, and she went up the bridge. And there’s a photo of her looking back, and she’s like ‘Hey guys, aren’t you guys coming?’ It was just really special. He wanted her to be the first one on,” said Tammy Mutka, owner of Raw Images Art & Photography.

Special for Wally, and special for his daughter as well.

“It was just really special because I know what this bridge meant for my dad. I had been recipients of work selfies and beautiful sunrises and sunsets for the last several years, so finally being able to enjoy a sunset with our friend Tammy with my dad and looking out over the bridge that he got to help build. Having been the inaugural riders on this thing was kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Leslie Geffert.

An opportunity Mutka won’t forget, capturing through her camera lens.

“You don’t get to be part of someone’s once in a lifetime memory. So, it, it’s one of the lifetime memories as well,” said Mutka.

Wally is now doing work in Florida, but is proud of the work he and several other men and women have done on the I-74 Bridge.

“Amidst record flooding, record temperatures, and then throw a pandemic in on top of all of that. It’s just a really cool chapter. And to see that chapter kind of come to a completion. That’s really what he’s shared with me, he’s just so excited,” said Leslie Geffert.

The Gefferts along with many of the men and women who helped construct the I-74 Bridge will be featured in a new book Tammy Mutka is writing, once the old I-74 Bridge is torn down. The book will feature stories of the workers and the many photographs taken during construction.

